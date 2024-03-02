Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health

Exhausted? You might not need more sleep, but a different type of rest

By Nikcy Pellegrino
4 mins to read
If there’s “nothing wrong with you” but you feel exhausted, it’s time to enlist the seven types of rest. Photo / Getty Images

If there’s “nothing wrong with you” but you feel exhausted, it’s time to enlist the seven types of rest. Photo / Getty Images

From the archives: If there’s nothing wrong with you but you feel exhausted, it’s time to enlist the seven types of rest. In 2022, Nicky Pellegrino spoke with Saundra Dalton-Smith to find out how research

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener