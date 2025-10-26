Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Health

Nutrition mythbusters: Is the three bite rule mindful or disordered eating?

Jennifer Bowden
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

The “three-bite rule” is a TikTok trend where users claim that taking just three bites of a dessert or indulgent food is the key to enjoying it without overdoing it. Photo / Getty Images

The “three-bite rule” is a TikTok trend where users claim that taking just three bites of a dessert or indulgent food is the key to enjoying it without overdoing it. Photo / Getty Images

Online only

Western cultures pride themselves on giving people the freedom to be who they want, do what they want and live how they want - except, it seems, when it comes to food. The food dimension of our lives is fraught with rules - foods are labelled as ‘good’

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save