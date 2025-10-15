Fibremaxxers encourage their followers to cram every possible source of fibre into their day. Photo / Getty Images

Nutrition myth busters: Fibremaxxing - when too much of a good thing is… too much

If TikTok is to be believed, health nirvana lies just one bean stew away. A new trend dubbed fibremaxxing is doing the rounds, with influencers encouraging their followers to cram every possible source of fibre into their day, from chia seed puddings to lentil-loaded salads, all in the quest for glowing skin, a flat stomach and a long life.

It’s an appealing idea: a quick, almost miraculous transformation through sheer fibre force. But before you reach for an industrial-sized bag of chia seeds, it’s worth asking: does your digestive system want you to become a fibremaxxer overnight?

There’s no doubt that fibre deserves the wellness claims. A high-fibre diet is associated with an array of health benefits, from improved metabolic and cardiovascular health to a reduced risk of colon cancer and better blood sugar control for those with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Historically, fibre has also been recognised as the key to “keeping things moving”, in the process preventing constipation, haemorrhoids and other unpleasant gut issues.

More recently, dietary fibre has enjoyed a surge in attention due to its role in supporting our gut microbiome – the diverse community of bacteria that plays a foundational role in our overall health. A 2020 review in the journal Nutrients noted that dysfunction in these microbes is likely linked to many of our 21st-century chronic ailments through chronic inflammation and immune system problems. But the good news is, if you feed your gut bugs well with fibre, they’ll look after you.

The trouble is, like most Western nations, New Zealanders are falling short on dietary fibre. The most recent National Nutrition Survey found the average Kiwi consumes about 20g of fibre per day - well below the recommended 30g for men and 25g for women. So yes, most of us could do with eating more, but the current social media trend takes it to an extreme.

While nutritionists have been gently encouraging us for decades to add more vegetables, whole grains and legumes to our plates, TikTok influencers are jumping straight to “fibremaxxing” – doubling or tripling fibre intake overnight with mega-portions of beans, lentils, oats and seeds.

TikTok influencers’ logic is simple: if a little fibre is good, then a lot must be better. The reality? Not so much. Sudden fibre overloading is the dietary equivalent of sending your gut to boot camp without any training. Our intestinal bacteria ferment fibre, producing short-chain fatty acids (which benefit health) but also produce gas. Lots of it. Anyone who’s polished off a chickpea-heavy curry or a cauliflower bake knows what follows: bloating, rumbling, wind and sometimes diarrhoea. In fact, beans and cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts) are renowned gas producers. Combine them in TikTok-worthy quantities and you’ve created a digestive storm.

For people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), the effects can be even more uncomfortable. Foods high in Fodmaps, certain fermentable carbohydrates found in beans, lentils, onions, garlic and cauliflower, are notorious for triggering IBS symptoms such as bloating, pain and diarrhoea.

The solution isn’t to avoid fibre, but to increase it gradually. Think of your gut microbes as needing time to adapt to their new buffet. A sudden flood of fibre overwhelms them; a slow introduction lets them gradually adapt to their new diet. If you currently hover around 15–20g per day, try upping your intake by 3–5g daily for a week or two before increasing again. That might mean switching from white bread to wholegrain or adding a side of lentils to dinner once or twice a week.

Hydration also matters. Fibre draws water into the bowel, so increasing your intake without drinking enough fluid can cause constipation rather than prevent it. Aim for plenty of water alongside your fibre-rich foods.

Yes, fibre is fabulous – and most of us need more of it. But when it comes to your gut, fast-tracking the process through fibremaxxing isn’t the quick fix TikTok promises. Think gentle ramp-up rather than overnight overhaul. Your gut, and those within earshot, will thank you for it.

Fibre-boost tips:

Breakfast boost:

Swap to a higher-fibre cereal like Weetbix Hi-Bran or rolled oats.

Fruit and veg variety:

Five-plus servings daily provide an excellent base - an apple, a kiwifruit, or half a cup of broccoli each give 2–3g fibre

Lots of legumes:

Add beans, lentils or chickpeas to soups, Shepherd’s pie, meat patties and casseroles. Tinned beans are an easy pantry staple.

Add a tin of butter beans to veggies like courgettes, eggplant, mushrooms, capsicums and onions

Add a tin of four bean mix or chickpeas to pasta or salads (a light roasting of the chickpeas first will impart a lovely nutty flavour)

Choose wholegrains:

Choose brown rice, oats and wholegrain bread over refined versions.

Hummus for the win:

Hummus-type spreads and dips contain legumes, offering a fibre-rich alternative to spread on sandwiches and crackers or for dipping veggie sticks in.