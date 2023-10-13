Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health
Updated

Missing the mark: Why using BMI is outdated

Nicky Pellegrino
By
4 mins to read
“The BMI is terrible at predicting whether people are going to get sick and die.” Photo / Getty Images

“The BMI is terrible at predicting whether people are going to get sick and die.” Photo / Getty Images

As a way of measuring whether someone is a healthy weight, the Body Mass Index (BMI) has its shortcomings. It would, for instance, put Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and many of the All Blacks into

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener