Listener
Making headaches history? The game-changing meds offering new hope

Niki Bezzant
New Zealand Listener·
13 mins to read

Making headaches history? The game-changing meds offering new hope
The off-the-scale pain that envelops migraine and cluster headache sufferers remains a medical mystery. But overseas, a new class of drugs is helping some to at least ward off attacks. Illustration / Getty Images

“I’ve never felt a pain like that at any other time,” says Tom Zeller. “I liken it to having your hand on a hot burner and not being able to take it off. It’s that level of intensity, that you must move. You’re highly agitated. You sometimes bang your head

