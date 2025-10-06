Listener
Making headaches history? The hunt for the Holy Grail of headache medication

Making headaches history? The hunt for the Holy Grail of headache medication
Migraine and cluster headaches remain a mystery, but new drugs are helping some to ease the excruciating pain. Photo / Getty Images. Illustration / Listener

In Part I of Making headaches history, Niki Bezzant spoke with Tom Zeller about game-changing medications that are offering sufferers new hope. Here, in this extract from The Headache, Tom Zeller outlines his encounters with a drug billed as the first preventer for migraine and cluster

