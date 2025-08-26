Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

What’s it like to get lead poisoning in your own home

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Andie McComb (left) and Atom Zonnevylle, in their new home, are warning of the dangers of lead poisoning from paint in older New Zealand homes. Photo / Supplied

Andie McComb (left) and Atom Zonnevylle, in their new home, are warning of the dangers of lead poisoning from paint in older New Zealand homes. Photo / Supplied

Online only

What’s It Like To Be is a regular listener.co.nz column where New Zealanders from all walks of life share first-hand experiences of living with and overcoming health challenges. Here, Andie McComb tells Paulette Crowley about being diagnosed with lead poisoning.

My partner and I were in the bush

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save