Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health

Dr Michael Mosley: Lack of sleep can kill - here’s what I did to fix my insomnia

By Ruth Brown
7 mins to read
Michael Mosley: Busting the myths about getting a good night’s sleep. Photo / Supplied

Michael Mosley: Busting the myths about getting a good night’s sleep. Photo / Supplied

‘How do people go to sleep? I’m afraid I’ve lost the knack,” writer Dorothy Parker once said, no doubt regretfully. Then, as now, she was not alone. A quarter of Kiwis have trouble sleeping and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener