Health

Dark thoughts in the wee hours? Why worry is always worse at 3am

By Marc Wilson
4 mins to read
Regular eating and exercising can help to break the sleep, mood and night-time worry cycle. Photo / Getty Images

In this 2017 column from the New Zealand Listener archives, Marc Wilson answers a reader’s question about combating the plague of gloomy thoughts at 3am.

Reader Mireille asks in an email, “Why are things so

