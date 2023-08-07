Postnatal depression: The symptoms to look out for in fathers

Men tend to get more frustrated, agitated, irritable and detached. And they may use drugs or alcohol to try to cope. Photo / Getty Images

According to Plunket, postnatal depression strikes as many as one in four new mums. It can occur at any time in the first year following birth and, although it is more common in those who have suffered episodes of depression in the past, women who have never been mentally unwell before may also experience it.

What is far less well known is that postnatal depression can also be an issue for fathers.

Often in men, the problem isn’t recognised and symptoms of postnatal depression may differ. For women, these include crying a lot, feeling overly anxious about the baby, having thoughts of causing harm, insomnia, aches and pains, and a sense of not being able to cope. Men, however, tend to get frustrated, agitated, irritable and detached. And they may use drugs or alcohol to try to cope.

Recent research drawn from the University of Otago’s Christchurch Health and Development Study found that 5.4% of the first-time fathers surveyed were classified as having major depression within a year of their child’s birth. All of them were under 30.

The work was done by Geraldine McLeod and Louise Rippin after they recognised there were few existing studies focused on the mental health of new dads.

“We realised a whole section of people is being missed out, and those people are going to be influencing how the child develops and grows up,” says Rippin.

The longitudinal Christchurch Health and Development Study has tracked the health, education and life progress of 1265 participants – 635 of whom are male – born in Christ­church in 1977. The last time they were assessed was at age 40.

McLeod and Rippin were looking for depression, as opposed to the baby blues, which is considered a milder mood dip, caused at least in part by hormonal shifts, and eases within a relatively short time.

Previous studies have estimated the rate of postnatal depression in men as being higher than 5.4%, saying it may affect 10% or more of new fathers. There is a possible hormonal element as expectant fathers experience a drop in testosterone and estradiol, a form of oestrogen. However, Rippin and McLeod believe the fact that a younger demographic was affected points to the challenges of coping with the transition to fatherhood as a major factor.

“We’ve found previously at the Christchurch Health and Development Study that partner relationships tend to be quite unstable until people are in their early thirties,” says McLeod. “Potentially, if you’re younger, you may also be less stable in your finances, career and home.”

Untreated postnatal depression in mothers has been shown to put children at higher risk of behavioural problems and delayed cognitive development, and has also been linked to higher rates of depression in the later teenage years.

Modern families are changing, with fathers more often now the primary caregiver while the mother returns to work, and babies born to same-sex couples. So when men are struggling with their mental health, there is likely to be a similar chance of negative outcomes for the wider family.

“There is definitely still stigma associated with men’s mental health and that’s why this research is so interesting, because it’s a chance for men to be heard and highlighted in a way they haven’t been before,” says Rippin.

She and McLeod urge clinicians to look out for symptoms of depression in new fathers as well as new mothers.

McLeod says, “Also on a societal level, everyone should be aware that younger fathers are more at risk of depression. Some men might miss out on postnatal assessments because they’re at work, so it pays to check in with friends and family who have recently had a child.”

The Mental Health Foundation advises that, if you suspect you or a loved one has postnatal depression, it is important to contact a midwife, doctor or Well Child Tamariki Ora nurse as soon as possible. You can also speak to a Plunketline nurse 24 hours a day on 0800 933 922.

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

· Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

· Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

· Lifeline – 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP)

· Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat

· 0800 What’s Up - 0800 942 8787

· Samaritans – 0800 726 666

· Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 to talk to a trained counsellor, or visit depression.org.nz

· Anxiety New Zealand - 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

· Healthline – 0800 611 116

· Additional specialist helpline links: https://www.mentalhealth.org.nz/get-help/in-crisis/helplines/