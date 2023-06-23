Advertisement

Home / The Listener / Health

What causes seasonal depression? Out-of-sync circadian rhythms may explain

By Marc Wilson
4 mins to read
Early prescriptions for seasonal depression were to stare at a bright light for three hours, but 45 minutes may be enough. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION: Sorry to rub it in, but I’m in an airport again. Sydney International, waiting for my connection. Apparently, it’s about 7pm in Sydney, but it’s dark outside and my body’s telling me it’s really

