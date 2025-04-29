Advertisement
Can’t do muscle-contracting drills? Why eccentric exercise might be right for you

Nicky Pellegrino
By
Health writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Eccentric exercise with dumbbells. Photo / Getty Images

For some people exercising is difficult. Perhaps they are elderly or suffering from a condition such as osteoarthritis or cardiovascular disease. Building muscle strength is beneficial for everyone, particularly in later life, lowering the risk of falls and fractures, aiding metabolic and brain health, and helping maintain mobility and independence.

