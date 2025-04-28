Advertisement
Cancer rising: How disengagement with the health system might hinder cancer detection

By Sarah Catherall
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
Genetic link: Myra Barber can trace bowel cancer back to her grandfather. Photo / Supplied

As cancer diagnoses in the under-50s soar, researchers are focusing on environmental as well as dietary causes – including a possible link between microplastics and bowel cancer. In Part II of this series, Sarah Catherall considers how disengaging with the health system might hinder cancer detection.

