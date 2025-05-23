Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Reviews

The new Mission: Impossible – messy, weird and eventually, fun

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Signature stunt: Tom Cruise's method of catching a biplane. Photo / Supplied

Signature stunt: Tom Cruise's method of catching a biplane. Photo / Supplied

Russell Baillie
Review by Russell Baillie
NZ Listener Arts & Entertainment Editor Russell Baillie has worked at the Listener since 2017 and was previously the editor of the NZ Herald’s TimeOut section.
Learn more

After eight films, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt remains a man of seemingly superhero physiology. A man who does not know the meaning of the word “impossible” or the word “fear”, or indeed the word “hypothermia”. As the signature stunt sequence in this again shows, he remains forever oblivious to the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener