La Cocina best served in-cinema for glimpse into exciting, exhausting NY restaurant life

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener
2 mins to read

Director Alonso Ruizpalacios, left, alongside striking Mexican actor Raúl Briones, right, at a 'La Cocina' press conference in Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

La Cocina, directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios, is in cinemas now.

Set during the lunchtime rush of a bustling New York restaurant, La Cocina portrays the hurly-burly of the kitchen, blending personal drama with warm-hearted camaraderie, dashed with swear words hurled in the mother tongues of its immigrant staff.

Central

