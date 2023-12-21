The Listener Christmas & New Year’s viewing guide

Jason Manford, Adam Lambert, Alesha Dixon and will.i.am in Britian Get Singing. Photo / Supplied

Christmas Eve

Britain Get Singing

Roman Kemp hosts a show in which teams from other TV shows – Love Island, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, and The Chase – turn up to battle in song. The winning group will be chosen by a panel of judges: Will.i.am, Adam Lambert, Alesha Dixon, and Jason Manford. Will things get a bit emotional? It’s Christmas Eve, it’ll be emotional.

Screening: TVNZ 1, 8pm





Christmas Day

His Majesty the King’s Christmas Message

It was the BBC’s founding director-general, John Reith, who first proposed that the monarch, George V, make a Christmas speech for the newly created radio service, but it took King George several years to agree. His speech, in 1932, was scripted by Rudyard Kipling and he spoke of being able to reach “all my peoples throughout the Empire” on what is now the World Service. In his first speech last year, King Charles reflected on the loss of his mother in September, community, faith and public service.

George V said in 1932, “It may be that our future may lay upon us more than one stern test.” Perhaps his great-grandson will also refer to testing times.

Screening: TVNZ 1, 6.50pm

Together at Christmas

In other Royals at Christmas news, the Princess of Wales-hosted Together at Christmas is now in its third year, which constitutes A Tradition. As well as performers Adam Lambert (yes him again), Beverley Knight, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay, there are readings by Prince William, Emma Willis, Roman Kemp (and him again) and Jim Broadbent, and a specially commissioned poem by the UK’s Children’s Laureate, Joseph Coelho. The concert is linked to Princess Kate’s campaign to support children in their early years, and there are parents, early educators, midwives, health visitors and community volunteers in the congregation at Westminster Abbey.

Screening: TVNZ 1, 7.35pm





Saturday December 30

Call The Midwife Christmas Special

We are constrained by the Official Secrets Act from revealing too much about this year’s Call the Midwife Christmas Special, but early leaks suggest that at least part of the drama will stem from perilous weather. The official synopsis sets up the story in the weeks before Christmas 1968, with Apollo 8 rounding the moon, Sister Monica Joan having intimations of mortality, and Trixie and Matthew not exactly on the same page about how to spend their first Christmas as a married couple. It’s a safe bet that they’ll all manage to get around the table together eventually, but there’ll be some challenges in Poplar.

Screening: TVNZ 1, 8.15pm





New Year’s Eve

The Royal Variety Performance 2023

Multi-talented every-dad Bradley Walsh hosts this year’s Royal Variety Performance, recorded, as ever, at the Royal Albert Hall. This year’s event features performances from Cher (who reportedly charmed Prince William at a meet-and-greet before she took the stage), Glastonbury champ Rick Astley (see clip above), Zara Larsson, Paloma Faith, Hannah Waddingham, Melanie C, McFly and piano star Lang Lang. As usual, the big theatre shows are represented, with Disney Theatrical showcasing songs and cast members from The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules, and Beauty & the Beast, along with the casts from the West End musicals The Little Big Things and Crazy For You. The comic interludes come courtesy of Tom Allen, Rosie Jones, Ellie Taylor, Simon Brodkin, and Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn.

Screening: TVNZ 1, 7pm





The Graham Norton Show NYE Special

The talk show’s special pre-recorded episode has on its guest list Emma Stone and her Poor Things co-star Mark Ruffalo, Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman, celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain, veteran comedian Rob Brydon, and in a remarkable improvement in musical taste from the usual dreck featured on the show, UK jazz outfit Ezra Collective.

Screening: Three, 8.10pm





New Year’s Day

An Audience with Kylie

This is Kylie’s second time on An Audience with – her first was back in 2001 – but this time she’s following up Adele’s triumphant turn as the host performer in 2021. In keeping with the format, she’s singing her hits and engaging with a moshpit full of celebrity pals, including Alan Carr, Carol Vorderman, Tom Allen, Nicola Coughlan, Andrew Scott, Ruth Wilson, Stephen Mangan, Sir Lenny Henry and Olly Alexander. As you would fully expect, it’s camp as all get-out: the Guardian described it as both “fabulously extravagant” and “a fizzy fluff-fest”.

Screening: TVNZ 1, 7.30pm

