The Listener’s October viewing guide

Gen V

Splatter college drama

A spin-off of superhero black comedy The Boys centred on Godolkin University, the academy established by Vought International to nurture young supes – the first generation to actually know their powers have come from Compound V and not God – and help them develop their skills. But, as anyone who follows The Boys will know, Vought is evil and dark secrets begin to emerge. Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo, who played together in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, star, respectively, as a supe who can use her blood as a weapon and a metal-bender. But the character likely to attract the most commentary is Jordan Li, whose superpower is the ability to change gender at will. Li is played by both Derek Luh (Shining Vale) and London Thor (the US Shameless). Look out also for cameos from The Boys – this is effectively a bridge between seasons 3 and 4 of the original show – and blood. Lots of blood.

Streaming: Prime Video





Changing ends

The comedian as a young man

Alan Carr bursts in periodically as his grown-up self in this warm, semi-autobiographical comedy, but it’s newcomer Oliver Savell who really shines as the determinedly different

schoolboy Alan. Carr grew up gay in a conventionally masculine world in 1980s Northampton, with a gruff fourth-division football manager for a father. But, as his teacher Miss Gideon (Cariad Lloyd) tells him, the bullies who currently plague his life will one day be telling everyone, “I know Alan Carr.” Reassured, he’s off again on the journey to be Alan. The Independent welcomed this as “a smart, inventive, honest and charming coming-of-age story” and the Guardian called it “a steamroller of a comedy, open, welcoming and beaming with easy charm”.

The broadcast lead-in to Changing Ends is Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow (TVNZ 1, 7pm), in which the grown-up Carr presides over another season of supersized game shows of yore. As with the first two seasons, this one kicks off with a celebrity take on Play Your Cards Right, this time featuring Sir Mo Farah, Clare Balding, Russell Kane and Jimi Mistry.

Screening: TVNZ 1, 8.05pm, Saturday, September 30

Streaming: TVNZ+





The Killing Kind

Client consequentiality

Ingrid Lewis (Emma Appleton, Traitors) is a highly rated defence barrister who engages in an affair with John (Colin Morgan, Humans) after successfully defending him on stalking charges. It transpires John is, in fact, a rather scary character and they separate, only for John to reappear a year later – just as her friend and mentor is struck by a car and killed in a London street. Is John, as he claims, the only one who can protect Ingrid from harm – or the killer himself? Radio Times deemed it “the streaming equivalent of an airport novel” and “an effortless binge”. Based on the book by Jane Casey.

Streaming: TVNZ+ from September 30





C*A*U*G*H*T*

Rugged Aussie comedy with all the stars

This new comedy produced for Australian streamer Stan has quite the cast – Susan Sarandon, Sean Penn, Bryan Brown, Matthew Fox – and video teasers suggest they’re all having a very good time with it. Four bumbling Australian soldiers are captured on a mission in a war-torn country, before cutting a deal with their captors to fake a hostage video – which goes viral. So, they make some more.

Brown looks like an absolute riot as a ball-scratching, sports-loving Australian prime minister, Sarandon is the US president and Penn (who is also executive producer) reportedly plays a fictionalised version of himself. Assuming they haven’t fired off all their good lines in the trailers, this looks very funny indeed.

Screening: TVNZ 2, 9.25pm, Monday, October 2

Streaming: TVNZ+





Beckham

The unbent truth

David Beckham has had his detractors of late. Comedian Joe Lycett threatened to shred £10,000 of his own money over the football star’s Qatar endorsement deal (it went to charity). But it’s not likely there will be many unkind words about the football superstar and global brand in this four-part documentary series. It’s directed by Fisher Stevens (The Cove), who apparently got unprecedented access to David, wife Victoria, his family, his friends and his teammates. Says the publicity: “The result is an unprecedented look at an icon who, despite spending nearly 30 years in the public eye, just might surprise you.”

Streaming: Netflix from October 4





Mystery Road: Origin

Swan’s cygnet years

The third series of the sun-baked Australian outback crime drama is a prequel, heading back to 1999 and tracing the early days of Detective Jay Swan (Mark Coles Smith taking over from Aaron Pederson) as the Aboriginal officer who takes up a new post in the town where his estranged father Jack (Kelton Pell) lives. The six episodes will feature a bit of bother with the old man as well as Detective Swan dealing with a gang of neo-Nazis, a local cannabis farm, and his romantic entanglements with local woman Mary. This series was filmed in Western Australia, around Kalgoorlie-Boulder and Coolgardie.

Streaming: ThreeNow from October 5





Lupin

Une encore enfin

As one of the biggest hits in Netflix history, Lupin was always coming back – but it has taken a while. Season three, airing more than two years after the second season, finds Assane (Omar Sy) living, unhappily, far from the wife and child he farewelled for their own safety. He hatches a plan for them to leave Paris and join him – right after he carries out his most audacious theft yet. But things are never going to go that smoothly, are they? This season is bumped up from five to seven episodes.

Streaming: Netflix from October 5





Sneakerholics

Pumped up kicks

Hip-hop and American basketball have introduced many things into this country’s pop

culture and street fashion. They have also brought with it, via the Nike Air Jordan (as seen in the recent Ben Affleck sportswear movie Air), and Kanye West’s “Yeezy” Adidas line, the desire for many to amass the perfect kicks collection – or make a business out of it. In Sneakerholics, Amon Tyson of Onehunga rap crew SWIDT turns television presenter and takes us on a seven-episode deep dive into the NZ sneakerhead underground.

Streaming: TVNZ+ from October 6

Marvel’s Loki

Strange times at the TVA

It might have been two years since the action-packed finale of season 1, but the second season about Thor’s tricky brother picks up straight away on the story. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is back at the Time Variance Authority, but it’s not the same TVA. Apart from anything else, no one seems to know who he is. There are also some issues with him being involuntarily yanked through time. There’s a notable cast addition: the Oscar-winning Ke Huy Quan turns up as OB, the TVA’s in-house technology guy. After his time on Everything Everywhere All at Once, who better to deal with multiverse mishaps?

Streaming: Disney+ from October 6





Our Flag Means Death

Rhys and Taika’s shipboard bromance rekindled

The second season of the HBO pirate rom-com returns with Rhys Darby’s aristocratic buccaneer Stede Bonnet and Taika Waititi’s Blackbeard still bruised after their high-seas love affair ran aground at the end of the first. The new series was shot in New Zealand rather than Los Angeles, so there are local faces joining Waititi, Darby and Dave Fane in the cast, including Madeleine Sami, Erroll Shand, Anapela Polataivao, Maaka Pohatu (Far North, Wellington Paranormal), Rachel House and the ubiquitous Mark Mitchinson. Among the new imports are Minnie Driver as lady pirate Anne Bonny.

Streaming: Neon from October 6

Screening: Sky Open from Wednesday, October 11, 8.30pm





Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

Remembering the Troubles

Like director James Bluemel’s earlier work, Once Upon a Time in Iraq, this is a five-episode documentary focused on the personal testimonies of people caught up (in some cases willingly) in bloody conflict. The proximity of the conflict to Britain means he also has plenty of archive footage – occasionally of the same people – to work with.

“If you humanise the people on screen, you can then build empathy for their positions and see the world through their eyes a little bit, which can only be helpful,” Bluemel said in a recent interview. The critics apparently agreed: the series has had five-star reviews across the board and the Daily Telegraph praised it as “a superb piece of work, not merely a litany of horrors but an opportunity for those involved to look back”. Quite what it’s doing on Sky Arts is just one of those programming mysteries.

Screening: Sky Arts, 7.30pm, Saturdays from October 7

Streaming: SkyGo





The Strangest of Angels

Janet Frame: The Opera

Direct from this year’s New Zealand International Film Festival, this film of the original opera by Kenneth Young, Anna Leese, and Georgia Jamieson Emms reflects on events at Seacliff Mental Hospital near Dunedin (the location is the former Kingseat psychiatric hospital in Auckland), where Janet Frame (Jayne Tankersley) awaits an impending lobotomy and Nurse Baillie (Leese) is tormented by her institutional duty. There is a happy ending.

Screening: Sky Arts, 8.00pm, Monday, October 9





The Casketeers

One final undertaking

A sixth and final season for the show that has done more than its part to shape the way we think about last farewells – and become a global hit in the process. One more time, Francis and Kaiora Tīpene take viewers behind the scenes at Tipene Funerals, offering humour, tears and insight into the ways we say goodbye.

Screening: TVNZ1, 8.00pm, October 9

Streaming: TVNZ+

Wolf

Not your standard TV thriller

Based on the 2014 book by Mo Hayder, the last in a series of seven novels featuring Detective Inspector Jack Caffery. (There won’t be any more – Clare Bastin, who wrote as Hayder, died in 2021.) In one branch of the narrative, DI Caffery (Ukweli Roach) returns to Wales, where he grew up, convinced his former neighbour murdered his 10-year-old brother in the 1990s. In the other branch, a family in Monmouthshire is being terrorised by a psychopath. It’s not a standard crime thriller: the Guardian described it as “essentially two stories told in contrasting styles, smashed together in the manner of a mad scientist transplanting an ape’s mind into a human body and stepping back to see what happens”, and Den of Geek called it “unhinged”.

Both apparently meant it in a good way. But it sounds like a nasty piece of work, nevertheless.

Streaming: TVNZ+ from October 11





The Fall of the House of Usher

When the victims are the villains

Screen-horror king Mike Flanagan has helmed contemporary adaptations of classic print stories before (notably, 2020′s The Haunting of Bly Manor was based on Henry James’s The Turn of the Screw), but for this retelling of the work of Edgar Allan Poe, he goes somewhere new, reimagining the Usher family as a stand-in for the Sacklers, the pharmaceutical dynasty that helped kindle America’s deadly opioid crisis. “Their evil is mythic, as is their downfall, a uniquely modern spin on a universal fable”, reads one of about two dozen reviews, nearly all of them laudatory, that have appeared in advance of the series’ Netflix launch.

Streaming: Netflix from October 12





Specials Ops: Lioness

Jackie Ryan and her girl squad

Taylor Sheridan’s latest work is an action thriller starring Zoë Saldaña (Avatar) as Joe, an ex-US Marine CIA agent who leads an all-female squad of undercover agents whose mission is to make friends with the womenfolk in the lives of high-value terrorist targets to gather intelligence on them. It’s based on a real-life programme used by the US military to search local women in Afghanistan and Iraq. Saldaña’s Joe gets a new recruit, Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), who is given the tricky job of befriending a suspect terrorist’s daughter. Meanwhile, the chain of command includes Nicole Kidman – or, judging by preview images, someone wearing a Mission: Impossible mask designed to look like Nicole Kidman – Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly, who is back on CIA espionage thriller duties after his stint on Jack Ryan. Reviews have been so-so, but Sheridan has a way with genre stuff that has its own unsubtle gung-ho wide appeal.

Streaming: Amazon Prime from October 13





Lessons in Chemistry

Apple TV lost no time adapting Bonnie Garmus’s 2022 debut novel about a neurodiverse scientist in the 1950s – it was greenlit in 2021 before the novel was released. Oscar winner Brie Larson (Room and Captain Marvel) plays Elizabeth Zott, a brilliant scientist who is gaslit and sidelined in her job at a research lab. It is the 1950s, after all, when such behaviour is normal, although Garmus tapped into her own experiences in a 21st-century advertising agency. When Elizabeth loses her job for the crime of pregnancy, she becomes the host of a chemistry-based cooking show that inspires women everywhere, not just in the kitchen.

Streaming: Apple TV+ from October 13





Everybody Loves Diamonds

... and everybody loves a good heist story. This Italian series takes a comedic approach to the 2003 Heist of Antwerp, said to be the largest diamond theft in the world. The writing team includes Stefano Bises, of Gomorrah and The New Pope fame and follows a team of small-time thieves as they fool top-level security systems.

Streaming: Prime Video from October 13





Frasier

Kelsey Grammer’s shrink’s back

A six-episode revival of the long-running 1990s/early 2000s sitcom, which returns Kelsey Grammer to his best-known role, one he earlier played on Cheers. But he’s joined by hardly anyone else from the original show, which in its 11-season run became the most Emmy-winning comedy of all time. The sequel has Dr Frasier Crane heading back to Boston from Seattle and taking up a teaching job at Harvard while trying to reconnect with his son Freddy, a firefighter who may be more of a chip off an older block – his late grandfather Martin (John Mahoney), a retired policeman. Also co-starring is Brit actor Nicholas Lyndhurst as an old college chum of Frasier’s, who looks to have the job of playing Grammer’s comic foil in the absence of David Hyde Peirce’s Niles Crane.

Streaming: TVNZ+ from October 13





Election viewing

Vote with your remote

Ahead of the big day on October 14, here are the upcoming debates and political shows …

TVNZ’s Multi-Party Debate: Moderated by Jack Tame (TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+) Thursday, October 5, 7pm.

The Hui’s Māori Issues Debate (final): Moderated by Julian Wilcox, streaming live on the Newshub website, The Hui’s Facebook page at 8pm, Thursday, October 5, then on Three, 10.30am. Saturday, October 7.

Final Leaders’ Debate: Moderated by Jessica Mutch MacKay, TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, Thursday, October 12, 7pm.

The Gilded Age

Season two (Neon): Another series about 19th-century New York high society from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.





Raised by Refugees

Season two (Neon, Sky Open): Pax Assadi’s sitcom about his boyhood returns.

Reservation Dogs

(Disney+): The third and final series of the Taika Waititi-produced dramedy about Native American teenagers attempting to escape life in their reservation hometown.





Life on our Planet

(Netflix): Eight-part epic natural history series the executive producers of which include Alastair Fothergill (the producer of many David Attenborough BBC documentaries) and Steven Spielberg, the voice of Morgan Freeman and visual effects by George Lucas’s Industrial Light & Magic.





