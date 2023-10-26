Advertisement

TV Preview: Robyn Malcolm’s latest TV drama focuses strongly on the lead

Russell Brown
By
6 mins to read
Robyn Malcolm with Dean O'Gorman, playing Penny and Simon, in After the Party. Photo / Supplied

Robyn Malcolm is best known for her long-running roles on New Zealand television – Ellen Crozier on Shortland Street and Cheryl West on Outrageous Fortune. There have been memorable shorter ones too, like the lead

