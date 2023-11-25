Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Songs of the week: New tracks by Ed Sheeran, boygenius, Björk and Rosalía and more

5 mins to read
Bjork, Sleaford Mods, Ed Sheeran and Mel Parsons. Photos / Getty Images

Bjork, Sleaford Mods, Ed Sheeran and Mel Parsons. Photos / Getty Images

Throw Your Arms Around Me

By Ed Sheeran

The Hunters and Collectors’ classic ballad has endured since 1984 because of its three-chord simplicity, its Irish folk heart underneath H&C’s wiry guitars, and how the lyrics

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener