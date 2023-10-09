Advertisement

Reviews: New albums from US alt-rock bands Wilco and the National

By Graham Reid
4 mins to read
Wilco: the lyrics on Cousin are refined, mysterious, opaque and spare. Photo / Supplied

Cousin

by Wilco

On the release of last year’s Cruel Country, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy said they had never been comfortable about being considered “alt-country”.

Fair enough, because their 1999 album Summerteeth was along the axis

