Review: More laidback heartache in Summer Thieves’ new album

Summer Thieves: a likely residency on the charts. Photo / Supplied

For this month’s Going Global Music Summit in Auckland, which showcases 21 local artists, Summer Thieves have been described as “alternative, surf rock”. However, the evidence of this third album shows the band are firmly in the mainstream of that laidback sound that summer festival audiences soak up, with just enough reggae, funk and languidly stoned rap along the lines of lukewarm Arrested Development or De La Soul.

Nothing on Cigarettes in Space approaches “rock” as most understand it. But there’s a gestural bromide on Pieces: “Now that you’re gone I wrote these lyrics on my phone … I still remember us talking about the Rolling Stones”.

Summer Thieves’ songs are soaked in such heartache and reflection. Singer Jake Barton often sounds in need of, or wanting to give, a hug. He has a default position of aching soulfulness announcing sincerity, ennui and regret over lost times and love, themes holding special appeal for late-teens/early-20s who acutely feel their youth passing too quickly: “As the years go by I know, I won’t forget the times …”

“Time keeps tickin’ away” on Sunshine; memories of “smoking cigarettes” and “a break from the fast lane” on Bali Nights; “sometimes you just can’t do what you want to do but you need to” (Highway); “slow it down my darling” (Slow Down) and “as we grow older” (Always Know You, which features the sound of waves).

Summer Thieves emerged from Ōtepoti Dunedin’s student party scene like Six60, have toured with Loop labelmates L.A.B. and are their enormously popular offspring, appealing to the same demographic with a guarantee of fitness for purpose. But critics be damned. Watch this intelligently produced and played, streamlined and populist album take up residency on the charts.

Cigarettes in Space by Summer Thieves is available digitally and on vinyl.