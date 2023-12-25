Advertisement
Review: Stellar performances bring little-known story of the “British Schindler” to life

By Sarah Watt
2 mins to read
Star player: Anthony Hopkins as Sir Nicholas Winton. Photo / Supplied

One Life is a film best unspoiled by reading about the man in question. But even if you do know a little of Nicholas Winton’s pre-war escapades, it’s a moving story of everyman heroism.

Winton

