Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment
Updated

Review: Red Mole - an underground love story

2 mins to read
Red Mole with Alan Brunton (left) and Sally Rodwell (right). Photo / Joe Bleakley

Red Mole with Alan Brunton (left) and Sally Rodwell (right). Photo / Joe Bleakley

This isn’t the first documentary about Red Mole, the 1970s-80s radical theatre troupe that sprang from Auckland academia, then Wellington bohemia, then threw themselves at New York in a way that Kiwi rock groups of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener