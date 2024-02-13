Advertisement
Documentary maker Annie Goldson recounts her New York theatre troupe days in poignant and personal film

7 mins to read
Theatrical history: Red Mole with Alan Brunton (left) and Sally Rodwell (right). Photo / Joe Bleakley

From the archives: Annie Goldson’s new feature documentary explores the origins, performances, personalities and fate of performance group Red Mole, who burst onto the scene at the height of the counterculture in Aotearoa NZ in Red Mole: A Romance now screening in cinemas around New Zealand, the Listener.co.nz revisits Annie Goldson’s 2023 story about her memories of Red Mole.

