Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: How to have sex

By Sarah Watt
2 mins to read
Mia McKenna-Bruce leads the charge when she and her friends go on holiday to Crete. Photo / Supplied

Mia McKenna-Bruce leads the charge when she and her friends go on holiday to Crete. Photo / Supplied

If the thought of watching a bunch of rambunctious young people on a holiday bender in Greece makes you feel old and exhausted, you’re not alone. But ignore the bluntness of this film’s title and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener