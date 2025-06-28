Advertisement
NZ Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Nadia Reid, The Beths, Ladyhawke, Georgia Lines and more

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

Nadia Reid: A confident shift away from folk. Photo / Supplied

Moment By

by Nadia Reid

British-based Reid’s recent album Enter Now Brightness indicated a confident shift away from folk into something more complex in emotional depth and arrangements. This magnetic single – from the opening piano chords and the steady build with percussion – confirms her vocal assurance

