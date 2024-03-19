Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

NYC veterans Norah Jones and Kim Gordon’s new offerings

By Graham Reid
3 mins to read
Kim Gordon in Chicago last September. At 70, her new album, The Collective, lacerates. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Gordon in Chicago last September. At 70, her new album, The Collective, lacerates. Photo / Getty Images

The Collective

by Kim Gordon

Bassist/singer Kim Gordon brought a feminist, progressive art school ethos to Sonic Youth, the innovative and influential New York band that broke up in 2011. Astutely plundering New York avant-garde

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener