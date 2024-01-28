Advertisement
Songs of the week: New tracks by Kaylee Bell & Navvy, Church & AP, and Norah Jones

3 mins to read
Norah Jones, Kaylee Bell and Navvy. Photos / Supplied

Life is Tough (But So Am I)

By Kaylee Bell and Navvy

Formidable Kiwi voices Kaylee Bell and Navvy deliver an anthemic banger reminiscent of 2010′s optimistic pop – think Rachel Platten’s Fight Song or

