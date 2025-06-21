Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Not just child’s play: The serious business of keeping Kiwi kids theatre alive

By Sarah Catherall
New Zealand Listener·
10 mins to read

The winter school holidays makes it high season for children’s theatre. Sarah Catherall looks at the artistic and financial challenges its practitioners face.

When Emma Rattenbury was emerging from the intensity of Covid and its lockdowns, the children’s librarian struggled to reconnect with the world. “I was feeling overwhelmed and disconnected from people and nature,” says Wellington-based Rattenbury, also a playwright and performer. “I thought, ‘Jeez, if I’m feeling this way as an adult, imagine how difficult this period

