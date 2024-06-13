Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

New albums from Womad visitor Arooj Aftab and Seattle’s La Luz

By Graham Reid
3 mins to read
Recent Womad NZ visitor Arooj Aftab is on a roll with a third album, and Seattle’s La Luz broaden their retro style. Photos / Supplied

Recent Womad NZ visitor Arooj Aftab is on a roll with a third album, and Seattle’s La Luz broaden their retro style. Photos / Supplied

Night Reign

By Arooj Aftab

One of the most musically beguiling artists of recent years has been Arooj Aftab. Born in Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents, after teenage years in Lahore, she’s now based in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener