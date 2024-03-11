Advertisement
Surviving J-Lo: Her bonkers film, album & doco

By Graham Reid
4 mins to read
Graham Reid took on JLo’s triple whammy of movie, album and doco, and lived to write about it. Photo / Supplied

When the brightest stars in the pop firmament – Taylor Swift, Adele, Beyoncé – release new albums, the announcement alone often ensures hysteria and hyperbole, expensive videos and soul-baring interviews.

And so we come to

