My fair boyo: Fascinating film about the making of Welsh screen legend, Richard Burton

Toby Jones plays Philip Burton, early mentor and legal guardian to Hollywood hellraiser Richard Burton. Photo / Warren Orchard

NZ Listener Arts & Entertainment Editor Russell Baillie has worked at the Listener since 2017 and was previously the editor of the NZ Herald’s TimeOut section.

Mr Burton, directed by Marc Evans, is in cinemas now.

This year marks the centennial of Richard Burton, the Welsh actor whose star burnt brightly on stage and screen in the 1950s and 1960s, but who drank his talent away and died at the age of 58. Today, he’s possibly best remembered as the man who married Elizabeth Taylor twice. Their relationship has been the subject of at least one film – 2013’s Burton and Taylor starring Dominic West and Helena Bonham Carter. Mr Burton is another reverent biopic, one looking at the actor’s humble beginnings in Port Talbot, and how Richard Jenkins, the 12th of 13 kids, destined for a life in the pits and pub like his father, became for a while British acting’s great hope.

The Mr Burton of the title is not the actor but Philip Burton, the high school teacher and eventual Broadway dramatist who, spotting his potential, took Jenkins under his wing. At first, it was acting and elocution lessons. Eventually, Burton made the teenager his legal ward and gave him his surname to help get him an Oxford scholarship. Then, according to the film, he became a sort of acting coach as the younger Burton rose through the theatrical ranks as he was proclaimed “the next Olivier”.

Thankfully, this film about acting rises to the occasion in the performances, especially from Toby Jones bringing his trademark restraint as Philip Burton. Harry Lawtey (Industry) wrestles valiantly with the transformation from the reedy rugby player Richard Jenkins to the baritone-voiced thespian.

It’s a fairly cosy and very Welsh affair, its Sunday night drama leanings signalled by the casting of Lesley Manville as the Burtons’ landlady, while the scenes involving Burton’s outdoor acting lessons can make this resemble a boys’ own Pygmalion of the Valleys. The two were much closer in age than depicted here and while there are hints of Philip Burton’s closeted life, he’s largely a kindly Mr Chips figure in a biopic that may keep it simple but is still a fascinating tale of the making of the man, and living vicariously through the raw talent of someone younger.

Rating out of five: ★★★½