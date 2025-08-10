Advertisement
Listener

Shanye Carter, the movie: Award-winning memoir inspires film on NZ rock’s great outsider

Russell Brown
By
Columnist & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

Carter to the cause: Funny, enigmatic and perpetually punk. Photo / Supplied

He was a brat,” says Francisca Griffin half an hour into Life in One Chord, the new documentary about her friend Shayne Carter. Indeed, “brat” was pretty much Carter’s personal brand in early 80s Dunedin. He was bright, funny and sometimes, after a few drinks, just a bit much.

Margaret

