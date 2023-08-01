Listener’s August viewing guide

Meryl Streep joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3 cast. Photo / Hulu

New to view this week

Patrick Gower on Vaping

Smoke signals

Paddy Gower of the weekly Paddy Gower Has Issues turns back into Patrick Gower of the Patrick Gower On documentaries with one on vaping, a subject that Sarah Catherall tackled in depth in the Listener cover story “The vaping epidemic” in May. As always, Gower makes it personal – “My mother died from smoking-related lung cancer. Could vaping save the lives of Kiwis who smoke?” he asks in the intro, and makes himself a reluctant guinea pig. This time he’s undergoing MRI scans after vaping and putting on another Hazchem suit to go behind the scenes of a vape-juice manufacturing plant in Levin. There are many interviews with experts, including local health officials expressing regret at the unintended consequences – giving another generation the chance of acquiring a nicotine addiction – of allowing vaping into New Zealand to help cigarette smokers. The strangest interview of all is Davon, a Californian vape influencer who demonstrates his array of smoke tricks, which will probably be soon seen behind the bike sheds at a school near you. You wouldn’t normally expect a Gower show to include such puffery, but there you go.

Screening: Three, 7.30pm August 1 then streaming on ThreeNow





Six Four

Clydeside cold case

Six Four might be an adaptation of the bestselling novel of Japanese crime writer Hideo Yokoyama but the story has shifted to Scotland. Its tale of kidnapping, corruption and betrayal is mainly located in Glasgow and set against a backdrop of Scottish politics. Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy) and Vinette Robinson (Sherlock) are the police detective and ex-cop parents of a missing teenage daughter whose disappearance may be related to other missing girls, including that of a Scottish National Party justice minister. There are accusations of a cover-up, which may just be a conspiracy theory by the parent (James Cosmo) of a girl who went missing 16 years earlier in a case that police appeared to have botched. The four-part ITV series has had decent reviews in the UK and is made by the producers and directors of last year’s terrific political and crime thriller Sherwood.

Streaming: ThreeNow, full season from August 2





Mrs Davis

Counter artificial intelligence

Producer Damon Lindelof’s career has not lacked for clever television shows, what with him being behind Lost, Watchmen and The Leftovers. It may have lacked laughs, but that’s something Mrs Davis, a collaboration with The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon writer Tara Hernandez, looks like it’s out to fix. Mrs Davis? That’s the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence, a Siri-like entity whispering into the earbuds of a world of users while tapping them for information and having them do her bidding. Who’s going to stand up to this all-powerful, all-knowing, all-seeing being? Sister Simone, a Nevada desert nun who thinks the algorithm killed her father, that’s who. Sister Simone is played by Betty Gilpin (GLOW, Nurse Jackie), with support from her tolerant Mother Superior (Margo Martindale) and former boyfriend Wiley (Jake McDorman). It seems Mrs Davis will power herself down only if Simone completes a mission – find the Holy Grail, the actual one. All that in a puzzle box of a show that also ponders faith, belief, and AI. It could be just the bonkers show about algorithm paranoia we need right now

Streaming: Neon/Sky Go from August 2





Heavyweight with Dave Letele

Hard knock doc

This is the first of what sportsman-turned-community activist Dave Letele hopes will be a series of documentaries tackling social issues from his been-there-done-that perspective. The first one targets alcohol and drug addiction. Letele interweaves his own booze battle as a younger man with an impressive range of interviewees, including former All Black Zac Guildford, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, Letele’s former meth-dealer uncle and a raft of recovering addicts and alcoholics from all walks of life, as well as medical experts and therapists such as Dr Hinemoa Elder. When he sat down with Coster, he says his first question – which didn’t make the cut – was: “Why are you guys so racist?” The enquiry apparently gave the commissioner’s media minder conniptions. “It breaks the ice, I reckon,” says Letele.

Screening: TVNZ 2, August 8.30pm

Streaming: TVNZ+

Dave Letele is combining his community activisim and celebrity into what he hopes will be a series. Photo / Supplied

Physical

On its last legwarmers

It’s the third and final season of the dark comedy in which Rose Byrne totally rocks 80s exercise wear. Byrne’s aerobics guru Sheila is now a big star, but success is not easy to maintain, especially with a new fitness rival, played by a southern-accented Zooey Deschanel, to contend with.

Streaming: Apple TV+ from August 3.





Downey’s Dream Cars

Eco-friendly pimp my ride

It seems Robert Downey Jr isn’t just a motormouth, he’s a petrolhead too. That’s something the former Iron Man star feels a little conflicted about, given his environmental activism via the non-profit FootPrint Coalition he founded. So, he’s had some of his classic car collection converted into electric and hybrid vehicles and made a television show about it. Neil Young has been spending his rock-star money doing that to big American tailfin gas guzzlers for decades. Now Downey is doing it with the garage he acquired with his superhero riches. The six episodes follow Downey engaging teams of car restorers and engineers to carry out conversions of his fleet to electric or biodiesel fuel, while some get new upholstery made from sustainable mushroom leather. The jalopies include a pickup truck, his mother’s 1969 Mercedes, a 1965 Corvette and a VW Kombi. Interestingly, this series was made for US HBO’S Max, so you might expect, via the programme-supply deal that HBO owners Warner Bros Discovery renewed with Sky TV in New Zealand, that it would be on the pay TV channel here. But WBD also owns Three and looks to be boosting its ThreeNow offering. The trailer suggests Downey’s presence makes this something better than yet another mechanic workshop show. Just a pity the former Iron Man has yet to add a classic Hillman Avenger to his collection.

Streaming: ThreeNow, full season from August 4.





The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Aussie anthology

This big female-powered melodrama, adapted from Queensland author Holly Ringland’s debut novel, comes from the producers of Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers and Anatomy of a Scandal. So, expect pots to go on the boil and stay there. Heading the cast is Sigourney Weaver as June Hart, the tough grandmother to Alice, who goes to live with her at Thornfield flower farm after losing her parents in a fire at age nine. Thornfield is also a kind of women’s refuge for its workers who become an extended family to Alice as she grows up learning both the secrets of native Aussie flora and her family’s dark and violent past. Weaver’s June Hart rocks a black akubra and a rifle to see off unwanted visitors while wrestling with her own demons; Asher Keddie plays a local librarian who gets involved in Alice’s life; Kiwi Frankie Adams plays someone else who arrived at the farm as an orphan; and Alycia Debnam-Carey (The 100, Fear the Walking Dead) plays the adult Alice who, in the book, eventually ventures into the outback and lands a job in a national park where rare flowers bloom in a meteorite crater. We can expect quite a bit of landscape and enough rural Queensland country fire scenes to make you worry that Jimmy Barnes is about to turn up and start bellowing Working Class Man.

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, first three episodes of seven from August 4, then weekly.





Last Call

True crime done differently

Director Anthony Caronna told Vulture magazine that he initially declined an approach to work on this four-part HBO documentary series about a serial killer who targeted gay men in early 1990s New York, because he was “nervous about revictimising the queer community”. He reconsidered after producer Howard Gertler came back with a pitch that centred not only on the victims, but also on their community and the activists who fought for the gruesome murders to be taken seriously. The New Yorker praised Caronna for telling “a larger and far more dynamic story, about love, queerness, community, and jubilation in the face of constant danger. Rarely does a true-crime documentary concerning senseless deaths feel so essential, and so full of life.”

Screening: SoHo, 9.30pm from August 5

Streaming: Neon from August 4





Coming up

Only Murders in the Building

Return of the odd squad

The hit crime comedy about three neighbours in a New York Upper West Side apartment building finding their shared fixation on true crime has got them solving some themselves returns for a third season. The previous seasons of this whodunnit parody managed to be as good as most actual television whodunnits, mostly care of the inspired silliness of its lead trio: co-creator Steve Martin, his longtime comedy offsider Martin Short, and the infinitely younger Selena Gomez. This time, they are branching out a little from the apartment block to investigate a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show, which was the cliffhanger ending of season two. The play Bye Bye Buffalo was meant to be a career comeback for Short’s has-been stage director Oliver and the Broadway debut for Hollywood action star Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd. Also starring as veteran thespian Loretta Durkin is Meryl Streep in her second streaming show role after the markedly less funny Extrapolations on AppleTV+. In past seasons, the show had fun with famous guest stars – Sting, Amy Schumer – playing themselves and some amusing character supporting turns from the likes of Shirley MacLaine, Jane Lynch, and Tina Fey. So we can expect Building’s new residents will freshen up the place nicely. The 10-episode season starts with the first two available, then one a week.

Streaming: Disney+ from August 8





Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

It’s all about the rivalry

The first season of the Los Angeles Lakers drama copped some criticism from real-life Lakers legends Jerry West and Magic Johnson (Johnson went so far as to produce a docu-series with Apple TV+ to get his version on the record), but it was a big hit for HBO. This second season focuses on the era from the NBA finals in 1980 through to 1984, with the intensifying rivalry between the Lakers and the Boston Celtics – and between their respective stars, Johnson and Larry Bird. Expect the same combination of on-court heat and backroom tensions.

Screening: SoHo, 9.30pm, August 8

Streaming: Neon/Sky Go





Strange Planet

Out of this world

Nathan W Pyle’s webcomic – and subsequent books – goes quite some way to answering the question of what aliens would think about human behaviour? His stories are set on a planet inhabited by blue beings who have human-style behaviours but use highly technical terminology: a hug becomes “request mutual limb enclosure”, for example, or a suntan is “star damage”. Now Pyle has teamed up with Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon to create a TV series that will tell what are described as “profound and heartfelt stories”.

Streaming: Apple TV+ from August 9





Painkiller

A second run at the Sackler scandal

The second major drama series about the role of Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, in a story that shows no sign of ending: the US opioid crisis. Like Dopesick, which grew out of Beth Macy’s work as a local reporter in Virginia, Painkiller is grounded in journalism – in this case, the work of Barry Meier and Patrick Radden Keefe, who both went on to write books based on their Sackler stories for The New York Times and The New Yorker, respectively. But while Dopesick’s big name, Michael Keaton, played a small-town doctor who fell prey to addiction, in Painkiller, Matthew Broderick is in full camp as Richard Sackler, Purdue’s chair and the creator of the cynical marketing campaign behind OxyContin. Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black) plays a lawyer investigating OxyContin for the US Attorney’s Office and Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights and Waco) is a mechanic whose life is upended when he becomes dependent on the drug after a workplace injury. Executive producers include Eric Newman (Narcos) and documentarian Alex Gibney.

Streaming: Netflix from August 10





From

But you can never leave …

An ordinary family on a holiday road trip are diverted through a small town that proves impossible for them – or anyone else – to leave. The surrounding woods are full of monsters that emerge at night, and the creators aren’t shy about developing characters only to send them to gory deaths. Some reviewers have compared this one-mystery-after-another sci-fi horror to Lost, notably for its determination to reveal its secrets slowly, but also because Lost producers Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner are on board, with Bender directing the first four episodes. The two shows also share a cast member – Harold Perrineau, who played desperate dad Michael Dawson in Lost. From has been universally well received – albeit with a few quibbles about dialogue and structure – by overseas critics.

Streaming: TVNZ+ from August 11