Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Designing Dreams: Matthew Ridge’s TV show celebrating NZ architects’ home designs returns

By Russell Brown
3 mins to read
Dave Strachan features in the new season of Designing Dreams with presenter Matthew Ridge. Photo / Supplied

Dave Strachan features in the new season of Designing Dreams with presenter Matthew Ridge. Photo / Supplied

In the year we’re having, it seems appropriate for the second series of Designing Dreams to launch with a profile of Dave Strachan, the Auckland-based architect with a personal maxim about designing houses to respond

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener