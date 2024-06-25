Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment
Listener

Ka Whawhai Tonu: NZ Wars brought to life in new film

8 minutes to read
By Russell Baillie

Mike Jonathan can probably blame his parents for him becoming the guy to direct a movie about the 1864 Battle of Ōrākau. He’s not the first man to do it. Pioneering film-maker Rudall Hayward did

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener