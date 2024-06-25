Juliette Binoche shines in sumptuous film for foodies

The chemistry is real between Benoît Magimel and Juliette Binoche. Photo / supplied Photo / supplied

Vietnamese film-maker Trần Anh Hùng won the best director prize at Cannes for this 19th-century romantic period drama, in which Juliette Binoche plays a cook’s cook opposite her real-life ex Benoît Magimel. In this exceptionally mouthwatering film, Binoche is Eugenie, the household cook to – and occasional lover of – celebrated gastronome Dodin Bouffant (Magimel).

The pair’s relationship largely revolves around their joint preparation of superb meals and an evident delight in la cuisine Française as they have lived under the same roof in a Loire Valley country château for 20 years.

Although there’s a semblance of plot to carry these charismatic characters along, cooking forms the focus of this 134-minute movie, right from its extended opening scene of a meal under preparation.

Director Trần Anh Hùng (who’s done foodie films before with The Scent of Green Papaya) has the camera glide around the kitchen, tracking Eugenie and her young staff as they move gracefully from oven to stovetop, transforming milky flounder and trussed-up chooks into delicious, multi-course meals.

The entire film is its own visual feast. The painterly scenes variously evoke Rembrandt in their lighting, Vermeer in their quiet depiction of domestic life and Renoir in the joy of outdoor celebrations. Despite a paucity of soundtrack and very little drama in the story, each scenario is utterly captivating. Of course, La Binoche is a strength in any film, and opposite Magimel – possibly due to their previous intimacy and the passage of time – the pair have an easy chemistry which supports the assertion that Eugenie and Dodin have been a comfortable couple for so long.

That said, The Taste of Things works better as a film about cooking than a romantic drama. Some things are heavily signposted then not pushed to their fullest effect, and there’s a slight lag in momentum in the third act. But if it goes off the boil a little, The Taste of Things is focused on the simple pleasures to be gained from making good food to nourish stomach and soul.

Rating out of five: ★★★★

The Taste of Things, directed by Trần Anh Hùng, is in cinemas from Thursday, June 27 and is also screening in some centres as part of the Aotearoa Film Festival.