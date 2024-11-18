Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Ian Rankin’s Rebus gets a screen reinvention

Russell Brown
By
Columnist & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Richard Rankin plays Rebus as he was in the early books but set in contemporary times. It's a world - and a time - away from Rankin's starring role in Outlander as Roger Wakefield. Photo / supplied

Don’t be expecting the new John Rebus to solve a crime in the first episode – although he may well commit one. He’s not that sort of detective. Or, rather, it’s not that sort of cop show.

Sir Ian Rankin’s world-weary Edinburgh detective is “reimagined” as a younger, more chaotic

Save

