Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is a five-star monster triumph

Sarah Watt
Review by
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Sarah reviewed for the Sunday Star Times until 2019. After a career change to secondary school teaching, she now she works in alternative education with our most disadvantaged rangatahi.

Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein: Artful direction delivers a thrilling cinematic rexperience. Photo / Supplied

Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein: Artful direction delivers a thrilling cinematic rexperience. Photo / Supplied

Frankenstein, directed by Guillermo del Toro, is in cinemas now and streams on Netflix from Friday, November 7.

One of the greatest stories ever told is having quite a rebirth. Locally, there has already been the Auckland Theatre Company’s incredible production of Mary: The Birth of Frankenstein. Now, two new

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save