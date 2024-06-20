Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Georgia Lines’ outstanding first album, plus new from Park Rd and Polite Company

By Graham Reid
3 mins to read
Georgia Lines: Intense writing and smart melodies with the vocal dexterity to pull it off. Photo / Supplied

Georgia Lines: Intense writing and smart melodies with the vocal dexterity to pull it off. Photo / Supplied

The Rose of Jericho

By Georgia Lines

The week after picking up Te Manu Taki Arotini o te Tau/Best Pop Artist at the Aotearoa Music Awards, Georgia Lines launched this debut album with her small

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener