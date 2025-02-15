Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

From Bad Sisters to William Tell: Claes Bang’s bold shift from villain to hero

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

War-weary warrior returns: Claes Bang plays 14th-century master archer William Tell. Photo / Crossbow Films Limited; Marieke Macklon

War-weary warrior returns: Claes Bang plays 14th-century master archer William Tell. Photo / Crossbow Films Limited; Marieke Macklon

In the movie William Tell, Claes Bang plays the crossbow-wielding, apple-impaling hero of Swiss folklore. Which might be surprising to anyone who has followed the Danish actor’s career. Especially because, since his breakthrough role as an art gallery boss in Ruben Östlund’s 2017 Palme d’Or-winning The Square, Bang has tended

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener