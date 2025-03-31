Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Epic reunion: Ralph Fiennes and Juliet Binoche together in ancient story of warrior king

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

The Return reunites Ralph Fiennes (Odysseus) and Juliette Binoche (Penelope) in legendary tale. Photo / supplied

It was written an estimated 2700 years ago. It has inspired films for more than a century. And this year and next, Homer’s Odyssey has two movies depicting the plight of its hero Odysseus. Right now, Christopher Nolan – director of brainy blockbusters such as Oppenheimer and Dunkirk – is

