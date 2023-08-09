Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Challenges film-maker Holly Morris faced filming North Pole documentary Exposure

By Elisabeth Easther
7 mins to read
Director Holly Morris (right) and her expert polar film crew (from left) Ingeborg Jakobsen and Kathryn Barrows who documented the expeditions arctic journey. Photo / Renan Ozturk

Director Holly Morris (right) and her expert polar film crew (from left) Ingeborg Jakobsen and Kathryn Barrows who documented the expeditions arctic journey. Photo / Renan Ozturk

Author, journalist and documentary-maker Holly Morris’s most recent film, Exposure, follows 11 women from the Arab world and the West as they ski to the North Pole in a powerful story of resilience and global

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener