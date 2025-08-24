Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Bret McKenzie & Geneva AM: Droll country-soul & bilingual electronica

Graham Reid
By
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Bret McKenzie and Geneva Am. Photos / Izzie Austen; Mike Hall

Bret McKenzie and Geneva Am. Photos / Izzie Austen; Mike Hall

Graham Reid
Review by Graham Reid
Graham Reid is an NZ journalist, author, broadcaster and arts educator. His website, Elsewhere, provides features and reports on music, film, travel and other cultural issues.
Learn more

Freak Out City

By Bret McKenzie

Bret McKenzie, once of “New Zealand’s fourth-most popular guitar-based digi-bongo a capella-rap-funk-comedy folk duo”, here sidelines Flight of the Conchords’ award-winning parodies and – as on his enjoyable 2022 solo album Songs Without Jokes – plays a (mostly) straight bat to his original

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save