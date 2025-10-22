Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Culture

Renowned pianist Jian Liu joins the NZ String Quartet in celebrating Shostakovich

New Zealand Listener
2 mins to read

Playing Shostakovich: It’s strong, intense music, says pianist Jian Liu. Photo / Charles Brooks

Playing Shostakovich: It’s strong, intense music, says pianist Jian Liu. Photo / Charles Brooks

The New Zealand String Quartet is taking some extra baggage into its ongoing Shostakovich: Unpacked series – whatever luggage concert pianist Jian Liu brings with him for its final performances commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of the late, great Soviet-era composer and pianist.

NZSQ heads to the Nelson

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save