Listener
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Tom Scott: ‘I don’t know how this interview turned into a retirement speech’.

Chris Schulz
New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read

Tom Scott: ‘I don’t know how this interview turned into a retirement speech’.
The once outspoken and often outrageous Tom Scott declares his new album is his most personal – and might well be his last. Photo / Tim D Photography

About two years ago, Tom Scott finished work on a new album. Called “Average Man”, it was to be the first released under his own name. The award-winning and outspoken frontman for Home Brew, @Peace and Avantdale Bowling Club believed he’d captured the kind of raw, unfiltered snapshots of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save