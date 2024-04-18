Subscribe
How great our art: The surprising art choices of 10 NZ artists

By Sally Blundell

Ahead of the Aotearoa Art Fair, Sally Blundell asks New Zealand artists about their favourite local artwork and why it moves them.

LAURENCE ABERHART, photographer

To me, there are two categories to this question: work

