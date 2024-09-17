Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Culture

Orchestra Wellington revives forgotten Schmitt ballet with Stravinsky echoes

By Richard Betts
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Going for loud: Orchestra Wellington music director Marc Taddei. Photo / supplied

Going for loud: Orchestra Wellington music director Marc Taddei. Photo / supplied

Should you find yourself in the Auteuil district of Paris, it’s likely for the tennis – Roland Garros is there – or football at the Parc des Princes. But in 1910, if you were about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener