Subscribe
NZ Opera imports more than talent from across the ditch for Verdi’s famed Rigoletto

By Richard Betts
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read
“Inwardly passionate”: Rigoletto, played by Ernesto Petti, in last year’s Australian Opera production. (Photo / Keith Saunders)

(Photo / Keith Saunders)

‘La donna è mobile” – woman is fickle – sings the Duke of Mantua in two of opera’s most famous minutes. They come in Verdi’s Rigoletto and it’s the tenor’s showpiece aria.

Typical. While Rigoletto

Save

