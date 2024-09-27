Advertisement
NZ Symphony Orchestra’s 2025 programme comes with big names - and big bugs

New Zealand Listener
2 mins to read
The NZ Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2025 programme. Photo / Robin Clewley

One of the world’s top mezzo sopranos, a legendary Japanese conductor, a young British saxophone star and a man who made a joke of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in his comedy days are on the guest list for the NZSO’S 2025 season.

The last in that list is Bret

